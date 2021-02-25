Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet. It is because of a montage of clips showing the father treating his daughter, who is working from home, with different kinds of yummy dishes.

Shared on Twitter by the daughter herself, the video has now gone all kinds of viral. “Working from home with baba is a blessing,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

It shows how lovingly the dad presents the food dishes to his daughter every time.

Working from home with baba is a blessing 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/uSLTnzvF39 — 🧚‍♂️سارة (@sarsouura_) February 21, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.5 million views. People couldn’t stop commenting on the wonderful bond of love between the father and his daughter. Some jokingly asked if he would adopt them.

One person asked about a particular dish the dad served and also received a reply from the original poster:

Kanafeh!! It’s delicious and in some middle eastern markets they have it premade frozen and you can just pop it in the oven :) but make sure u get the sugar syrup to pour over it as well :) — 🧚‍♂️سارة (@sarsouura_) February 22, 2021

“Can Baba adopt me?” wrote another along with this Despicable Me GIF:

Can Baba adopt me? pic.twitter.com/lQOi0vDsrr — Eniola Holmes 😉 (@enisullyman) February 22, 2021

Another individual expressed the same notion and tweeted, “Wow I need a baba in my life. Is he looking to adopt adult children?”

"Wow he's so great,” commented a Twitter user. “Watching people with parents who love them is just...so beautiful.” said another while sharing this image:

Watching people with parents who love them is just...so beautiful pic.twitter.com/Ot7J72keh0 — My Big Fat SAD Diary (@LizbeingLiz) February 22, 2021

Here’s how some others reacted:

He need a another kid — DILLIGAF (@kayyetc) February 23, 2021

After 3 months of working from home pic.twitter.com/Kvbz138Btt — Sulaiman Fareed (@Sal0oFarid) February 22, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

