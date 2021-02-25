Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch
One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet. It is because of a montage of clips showing the father treating his daughter, who is working from home, with different kinds of yummy dishes.
Shared on Twitter by the daughter herself, the video has now gone all kinds of viral. “Working from home with baba is a blessing,” she wrote while sharing the clip.
It shows how lovingly the dad presents the food dishes to his daughter every time.
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 2.5 million views. People couldn’t stop commenting on the wonderful bond of love between the father and his daughter. Some jokingly asked if he would adopt them.
One person asked about a particular dish the dad served and also received a reply from the original poster:
“Can Baba adopt me?” wrote another along with this Despicable Me GIF:
Another individual expressed the same notion and tweeted, “Wow I need a baba in my life. Is he looking to adopt adult children?”
"Wow he's so great,” commented a Twitter user. “Watching people with parents who love them is just...so beautiful.” said another while sharing this image:
Here’s how some others reacted:
What are your thoughts on the video?
