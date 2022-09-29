Dadi dresses up in beautiful gown to celebrate themed birthday party, grandkid posts video

There are certain videos on the Internet that have the power to uplift people’s mood almost instantly. Just like this clip that shows the birthday party of an elderly woman. There is a chance that the wonderful video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Content creator Sneha Desai posted the video on her Instagram page. She also shared a caption to explain more about the party. “Dadi just got younger at 89!! Age is just a number. I love the spirit and energy my dadi has at 89!! Love the way she still enjoys every little thing. She is an inspiration to us. Wishing her many more crazy birthdays and memories,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful video opens to show the elderly woman getting dressed in a beautiful gown complete with gloves and a hat. The clip also shows different moments from the celebrations. The video ends with her enjoying her time with her family members. Text inserts on the video also explain that the elderly woman dressed up in a gown because it was a Victorian High Tea themed party.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 11 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The wonderful share has also received several likes and comments.

“This is lovely,” expressed an Instagram user. “Made my day. Missing my dadi now,” posted another. “How sweet is this. She looks sooooo happy,” commented a third. “Dadi looks super cute,” shared a fourth. “This is cute,” wrote a fifth.