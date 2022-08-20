Dad’s speech to daughter about believing in herself may leave you inspired. Watch

Mike Jackson, a Georgia-based dad, and his daughter Harper are Internet’s favourite father-daughter duo. Jackson’s Instagram page is filled with incredible affirmations videos involving him and his daughter. Their recent share shows the dad motivating his daughter to trust him and jump into his arms. There is a chance that their motivating interaction will leave you amazed and inspired too.

The video is posted on Jackson’s Instagram page. The caption shared along with the video reads, “Take that leap! Believe in yourself! #harperinspires.” It is a hashtag he often adds while sharing videos of his daughter.

The video opens to show Harper standing on a dresser while her dad asks her to take the leap and fall into his arms. They are seen having a conversation where Harper says that she can’t take the leap and her dad makes her repeat the affirmation, “There is nothing I can’t do if I put my mind to it."

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 6 days ago. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 2.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Life lesson in one leap,” commented Rodney Perry, an American comedian, actor, and writer. “YES!! THESE are the affirmations our kids need love!” expressed an Instagram account dedicated to Ozy, an American media and entertainment company with clap emoticons. "When you know your daddy got you, self-reassurance and confidence can only go higher," wrote an Instagram user. Many wrote "aww" with heart emoticons to show their reactions.