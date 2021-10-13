Home / Trending / Dad’s ‘unusual’ way of tying daughter’s bun leaves people in splits. Watch
trending

Dad’s ‘unusual’ way of tying daughter’s bun leaves people in splits. Watch

“I love this,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video of the dad and daughter.
The image shows the dad and the daughter duo.(Instagram/@collins_grigsby)
The image shows the dad and the daughter duo.(Instagram/@collins_grigsby)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

The videos showcasing the sweet bond that a father and a daughter share often leave people smiling. This video of a dad using an ‘unusual’ way to tie his daughter’s bun is one such video. Not just saying aww, but the clip may leave you chuckling too.

The video is shared on Instagram by Collins Grigsby. Originally posted on TikTok, he later shared the video on Instagram.

The sweet video opens to show the father and the daughter duo standing in front of what appears to be a sink. We won’t give away how he ties his daughter’s bun, so take a look at the video yourself:

+

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled comments.

“This cracked me up. That’s a new hair bun invention right there,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love this,” posted another. “Aww,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out