Dahi Puri takes the crown as the worst Indian street food. Check others on the list

TasteAtlas, an online food and travel guide, has recently compiled a list of Indian street foods that received the lowest ratings. Maharashtra’s famous Dahi Puri has snagged the top spot on the list. The rankings were based on 2,508 ratings, of which only 1,773 were considered legitimate by TasteAtlas as of August 17.

Dahi Puri is a variation of the famous Indian street snack called Pani Puri. (TasteAtlas)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sev, a spicy snack from Madhya Pradesh prepared with gram flour and spices, was ranked second-worst. Following closely behind is Dabeli from Gujarat, which combines toasted ladi pav buns with a filling made of mashed potatoes and a few spices.

Bombay Sandwich is ranked fourth on the list. It is a Mumbai delicacy comprised of vegetables and spices nestled between slices of bread.

Taking the fifth, sixth, and seventh spots are Egg Bhurji, Dahi Vada, and Sabudana Vada, respectively, adding to the list of dishes that didn't quite hit the mark.

In eighth place, the renowned Papri Chaat, popular across North India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, found itself less favoured by TasteAtlas ratings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Steering towards the ninth position, North India’s traditional Gobi Paratha, a flatbread stuffed with cauliflower, appeared on the list.

And finally, the list wraps up with Bonda, a diminutive fried Indian snack, securing the last spot.

Did you find your favourite street food on this list?

Also Read| 4 Indian foods ranked as best chicken dishes in world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON