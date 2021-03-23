Dalgona coffee or haircut at home? This post may remind you of all you did during lockdown

The coronavirus-induced lockdown this time last year may have disrupted our day-to-day lives but it did give many of us a chance to learn some new skills and do our basic chores on our own. From whipping up a new dish to getting those perfect bangs, people made peace with life inside their homes. Now, Netflix India has shared a checklist of tasks one may have performed during the lockdown. We bet that you will also tick many of them just like other netizens.

However, looking at the silver lining, most of us did master some or the other skills that we never thought we were capable of. From whipping up a new dish to getting those not-so-perfect-but-will-do bangs at home, people made peace with a new way of life. Now, Netflix India has shared a checklist of some skills and tasks one may have learnt or done during the lockdown. We bet that you will also tick most of these items just like other netizens.

“Quick question: How many of these did you do this time last year?” reads the caption. The post includes eight questions with snaps from popular movies and TV series available on Netflix.

It includes a picture of Penny from The Big Bang Theory depicting attending Zoom calls for work and an image of Phoebe cutting Joey's hair from the TV show Friends to show how so many us had to give ourselves haircuts at home.

Take a look at the share and tick all the things you did:





Shared on March 22, the video has garnered over 55,700 likes and many comments. People instantly related to the tasks featured in the post. While some specified more things they learnt during quarantine, others reminisced the chilled-out days during the early stages of the lockdown.

“I did all of these! And did variations of dalgona coffee too,” wrote an Instagram user. “Okay who leaked my diary?” commented another. “I baked so many cakes that I can easily open a bakery now,” said a third.

