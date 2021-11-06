‘Dancing’ bear actually scratches itch on a signpost, video goes viral. Watch

Oh, to scratch an itch at exactly the right spot with exactly the correct intensity that is required to satisfy you!

If you agree that this is an underrated pleasure that needs to be talked about more, then worry not; because this bear is out here scratching its back in public so dramatically that everybody seems to agree that there is nothing quite like a good scratch.

This video has been posted by Earth Focus late last month and it has gone viral on Instagram.

In the video, we clearly get to see that the person recording the video is probably in a moving car and is passing by an area of wilderness. Be it that of a protected forest area or simply that of a jungle that they were passing by.

There, they have spotted a bear who seems to be dancing but in reality, it is just scratching one of those irritating itches on its back. But the funny part is that it is doing so with its back on a signpost that says “do not enter”.

“Bear scratching his itch just right, and oh boy is he enjoying it!” - reads the caption to this thoroughly amusing clip.

Watch the hilarious video right here:

With a whopping 31.7 million views already, this reel is getting more popular by the second.

“It’s just the bear necessity,” punned an Instagram user.

“Me in the shower when the beat drops,” joked another.

“The Jungle Book!” - referenced a third.

What do you think of this bear who can possibly shimmy better than any of us ever can?