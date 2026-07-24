Daughter gifts new shoes to 58-year-old mom ahead of Hyrox Delhi race: ‘Her smile says it all’

A daughter’s sweet gesture for her mother’s fitness journey has won hearts online. A video showing a 58-year-old woman excitedly unboxing her first pair of Hyrox shoes has left social media users smiling.

A sweet mother-daughter moment before the big race. (Instagram/@dhri.t)

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Shared by Instagram user Dhriti Nimla, the clip captures a special moment between her mother, Vijaya, and the daughter as they prepare for the upcoming fitness event in Delhi. From Vijaya's excitement over her new shoes to her confidence before the race, the video beautifully shows the joy of chasing new milestones at any age.

Daughter’s surprise for mom before Hyrox race

In the video, Dhriti can be heard saying, “I have a surprise!” before handing her mother a brand-new box of blue Hyrox shoes. Her mother’s face lights up as she opens the box and sees the pair for the first time.

Dhriti then asks her, “How are you feeling, Hyrox baddie?” to which her mother responds, “Bahut mazza aa raha hai.” When asked if they are prepared for the race, she replies with a hand gesture, “Yes. Outfits are prepared and we will do justice.”

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Sharing the video, Dhriti wrote, “On a different note, don’t want to take away my mom’s excitement for Hyrox and her new shoes with everything happening around. T-minus three days! This video is so cute I could cry.”

The video text highlighted her mother’s excitement, saying, “The twinkle in her eyes. Nothing brings more joy to a runner than unboxing new shoes. Time to make her a Hyrox baddie.”

The clip also revealed that it was her mother’s first pair of Hyrox shoes and her first brand collaboration. She was also seen wearing a matching outfit, showing her enthusiasm for the event.

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Check out the full video below:

Internet reacts

The heartwarming video has received an overwhelming response online, with many users celebrating her spirit. One user commented, “This is so wholesome. Wishing you both the best for the race.”

(Also Read: 'I thought my life was over': How Swiggy rider Ajit Kumar became a crorepati)

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Another wrote, “Her smile says it all. Cheering her on!” A third user commented, “Fav girls. How cute.” Someone else said, “This made my day. She’s absolutely adorable.” Another added, “Protect them at all costs.” One viewer wrote, “I was waiting for this video. It’s so cute,” while another commented, “All the best to her.” Others also shared messages such as, “Wow, your mom is a cutie,” and “She’s already a winner.”

Many viewers said the video was a reminder that fitness goals and new achievements can be celebrated at every stage of life.