Daughter tweets how she cleans house with dad when mom is away. Watch funny clip
The Internet is filled with all sorts of videos. While some of the videos leave us emotional, others may make us think. Then there are those videos which tickle our funny bone and make us laugh uncontrollably but also make us say “Aww”. This video shared by a Twitter user is a perfect inclusion to this category. The video shows what happens when a daughter and a dad team up to clean the house.
Posted by Bhavya Krishnan, the video is captioned, “Footage of me and my dad vibing alone because my mom is on a trip.”
We won’t give away much by describing what the video shows. Take a look yourself.
Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 16,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
“This was so hilarious. Thank you so much for sharing, was really having bad a morning,” wrote a Twitter user. “Best thing I saw today,” expressed another. “THIS IS THE MOST ADORABLE THING EVER! I was smiling so hard!” said a third.
Here’s how some others reacted:
What do you think of this cute and hilarious video?
