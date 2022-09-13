Home / Trending / Daughter visits dad at workplace to show how she dressed up for school function. Watch emotional video

Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:54 PM IST

The video of the daughter visiting dad at his workplace to show how she dressed up for school function was posted on Instagram

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the daughter showing her dad at his workplace how she dressed up for her school function.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A wholesome video showing a sweet interaction between a dad and a daughter is winning hearts online. The video captured a little girl visiting her father’s workplace to show him how she dressed up for her school function. The video is also making people emotional and may have the same effect on you. Shared on Instagram, the video is heartwarming to watch.

The clip is posted on the Instagram page GoodNews Movement. “Daughter surprises her dad at work so that he could see how beautifully dressed she was for her school function. Beautiful!” They wrote and posted the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show a text that reads, “Girl surprises dad at work to show him how dressed up she got for a school function. The video then proceeds to capture the dad’s reaction to his little girl’s visit to his workplace.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago and since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1.8 million views. The clip has also received tons of likes and comments. Many took to the comments section to share how the video left them emotional.

“It got so dusty in here all of a sudden!” posted an Instagram user. “These are good tears!!! These are tears of JOY!!!!” expressed another. “Got me to tears …. Such a great Dad,” shared a third. “Aww positively adorable,” wrote a fourth.

