Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh' dancing' to Nattu Nattu will make you want to dance too. Watch

Social media has a list of never-ending content that one can explore. By just typing a few words, you can find whatever you wish to. Among this wide variety of content, dance videos are really popular among the masses. And a recently edited video by Instagram page @qualiteaposts shows Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing to the song Nattu Nattu.

The original dance is on the new song called Current Laga Re which features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone is back in a dance number almost after five years.

The music video was edited over the popular song Nattu Nattu in this clip. The dance steps perfectly match the song. It almost seems like the duo is dancing to Nattu Nattu only.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared one day ago, and since being uploaded, it has been liked 50,000 times and has had several reactions. Many found the video to be amazing and thought it goes well with the song.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "DP ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS." A second person said, "Waiiiit, as someone who's just heard the song and hasn't seen the video, is this ain't the original??" A third person added, "Haven't heard the original song, now the video with the original song is going to seem weird." Many others have reacted using smiley emojis.