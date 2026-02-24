Deepinder Goyal announces there's going to be waitlist for 'Temple' device: 'Most important wearable ever made'

The image features a close-up of a person’s face wearing the small, white device placed near the temple area of the forehead. Captioning the post, Goyal wrote, “A wearable like no other. Follow @temple to know when the waitlist opens.”

In a recent Instagram post, Goyal shared a minimalist promotional image with the word “Temple” at the top and the tagline: “The most important wearable ever made." The post ends with the words “Coming soon,” offering no further details about the product.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has once again sparked curiosity online after sharing a fresh update on his experimental “Temple” device.

Social media reactions The announcement quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many expressing excitement. “I’m excited for all this but how did you even get that username bro,” one user commented.

“Temple by @deepigoyal reflects grace in its simplest form. A timeless everyday accessory,” wrote another.

“The one who makes it knows what it takes it to build something,” expressed a third user.

“World is rushing to build LLMs but this man has others goals ( this can change everything if it workout mark my words),” said another.

“Temple - the body is the temple and the individual soul is the eternal God,” expressed one user.

What is Temple device? In November 2025, Goyal shared what he called the “Gravity Ageing Hypothesis”. At the time, he suggested that gravity may gradually reduce blood supply to the brain over a lifetime and that this reduced blood flow could be linked to ageing.

Around the same time, images of Goyal wearing a small golden device near his right temple went viral. He later confirmed that the gadget, named Temple, is an experimental tool meant to measure brain blood flow accurately, and said he had been using it on himself for about a year. In December 2025, he then hinted that the device could eventually be made available to the public.