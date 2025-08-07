Deepinder Goyal's fiery message amid Trump's tariffs on India: 'Global powers will always bully us'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a fiery post urging India to claim its place as a global superpower through technological advances. In a bold statement on X, Goyal spoke of international threats and economic pressures that attempt to bully India. The CEO warned that unless India takes charge of its own destiny it will continue to be bullied by global powers.(X/@sharktankindia)

"Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India," he wrote.

The CEO warned that unless India takes charge of its own destiny it will continue to be bullied by global powers. "Global powers will always bully us, unless we take our destiny in our own hands. And the only way to do that is if we collectively decide to become the world's largest most unapologetic superpower in the world. In economy, in technology, in defense, and most importantly, in ambition. There is absolutely no other way," he added.

While Goyal did not mention US President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on Indian exports, he did point out that using a“threat” or a “tariff” was the world's way of showing “us of our place”.

The post by Goyal earned support from thousands of social media users. “We should take these lessons positively. They are a wake-up call for all of us,” said one of them.

Another added, “This has to be the goal! We as a country have all the raw ingredients required to achieve this.”

“Not a word minced. There’s no better chance than now for India to go full-blown out in every sector,” remarked a third user.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order slapping an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, effectively doubling the total tariff to 50%. The White House justified the move on grounds of national security and foreign policy, claiming India’s continued imports of Russian oil as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States.