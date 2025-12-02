Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi boy turns roadside stone into functional artistic clock and sells it for 5,000, internet stunned

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 11:17 pm IST

A Delhi boy is going viral for turning a roadside stone into a polished clock and selling it for ₹5,000, drawing praise for his creativity.

A young Delhi boy has gone viral for his creativity and entrepreneurial instinct after he transformed a random roadside stone into a functional artistic clock and sold it for 5,000.

Netizens praised the boy’s innovation, confidence and business mindset. (Instagram/@deluxebhaiyaji)
Netizens praised the boy’s innovation, confidence and business mindset. (Instagram/@deluxebhaiyaji)

In a video shared on Instagram, the boy explains that he picked up an ordinary stone from the roadside and decided to turn it into a unique showpiece. He first approached a craftsman to cut the stone into shape, then polished and painted it to give it a glossy, high-end finish. He later fitted a clock mechanism inside, turning the stone into a working decorative clock.

His first attempt to sell the piece, however, didn’t go as planned. Onlookers admired the creativity but hesitated to buy it because the back of the clock was exposed. Undeterred, the boy quickly improvised and covered the backside with a neat finishing touch. When he returned with the upgraded version, a customer bought it on the spot for 5,000.

(Also Read: Indian super-commuter who travelled 200 km every day for work says ‘I am the sole earner in family’)

In the clip, the boy revealed that he made a profit of 4,540 from something that originally cost him only 460. “Pathar se paisa,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral, with many users praising the boy’s innovation, confidence and business mindset.

Iski value 5000 se zyada ki thi because this is a very creative idea (Its value was more than 5000 because this is a very creative idea),” one user wrote.

“He paid for the creative idea,” commented another. “Every business is born from a single idea. Protect it, grow it, and it becomes your empire," a third user remarked.

“This actually is a pretty good and unique design for a clock. Loved it," said another.

“Worth every penny for a person who sees art!” wrote one user. “Amazing… even the clock idea was unique, and it looks absolutely crazy,” commented another.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Delhi boy turns roadside stone into functional artistic clock and sells it for 5,000, internet stunned
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On