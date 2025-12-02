Delhi boy turns roadside stone into functional artistic clock and sells it for 5,000, internet stunned

A young Delhi boy has gone viral for his creativity and entrepreneurial instinct after he transformed a random roadside stone into a functional artistic clock and sold it for ₹5,000. Netizens praised the boy’s innovation, confidence and business mindset. (Instagram/@deluxebhaiyaji)

In a video shared on Instagram, the boy explains that he picked up an ordinary stone from the roadside and decided to turn it into a unique showpiece. He first approached a craftsman to cut the stone into shape, then polished and painted it to give it a glossy, high-end finish. He later fitted a clock mechanism inside, turning the stone into a working decorative clock.

His first attempt to sell the piece, however, didn’t go as planned. Onlookers admired the creativity but hesitated to buy it because the back of the clock was exposed. Undeterred, the boy quickly improvised and covered the backside with a neat finishing touch. When he returned with the upgraded version, a customer bought it on the spot for ₹5,000.

In the clip, the boy revealed that he made a profit of ₹4,540 from something that originally cost him only ₹460. “Pathar se paisa,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral, with many users praising the boy’s innovation, confidence and business mindset.

“Iski value 5000 se zyada ki thi because this is a very creative idea (Its value was more than 5000 because this is a very creative idea),” one user wrote.

“He paid for the creative idea,” commented another. “Every business is born from a single idea. Protect it, grow it, and it becomes your empire," a third user remarked.

“This actually is a pretty good and unique design for a clock. Loved it," said another.

“Worth every penny for a person who sees art!” wrote one user. “Amazing… even the clock idea was unique, and it looks absolutely crazy,” commented another.