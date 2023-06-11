Delhi cop leaves people in awe with his rendition of Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s Phir Aur Kya Chahiye

Do you often type in keywords in the search bar to listen to the renditions of popular songs? Are you looking for one right away? If you nodded your head, then you’re in for a treat with this captivating video. It features a Delhi cop delivering a soulful rendition of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. As expected, the video has gone viral and may even prompt you to watch it on loop.

Rajat Rathor singing Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. (Instagram/@rajat.rathor.rj)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Phir aur kya chahiye. You all requested this song. So here it is,” wrote Delhi cop Rajat Rathor while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Rathor’s heartfelt rendition of the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye in an empty parking lot. The song is from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. A text insert on the video reads, “Pov: You’re listening this song on loop.”

Watch the viral video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on June 1, the video has gone viral with over 8.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section. Many even reacted to the video with love-struck and fire emoticons.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Amazing sir!” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Wow boss killed it.” “Just awesome no words,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Superb brother.” “Wow,” expressed a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON