Delhi cop’s rendition of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jaane Na will touch your heart

Do you often scroll through social media to watch videos of people who beautifully sing renditions of hit songs? One such person is Rajat Rathor who is also a policeman in Delhi Police department. Every now and then, he shares videos on Instagram that show him singing various songs. Just like this video that captures him performing a rendition of the song Tu Jaane Na. Chances are, his melodious voice will win you over. The image shows the Delhi cop singing Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jaane Na.(Instagram/@rajat.rathor.rj)

The video opens to show Rathor performing along with a few other cops. He is also seen playing a guitar while singing Tu Jaane Na. The song is from the film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. The hit track is picturised on Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on April 17. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 89,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further gathered tons of likes and comments.

