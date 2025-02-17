Menu Explore
Delhi earthquake jolts meme-makers into early morning action. See 7 best memes

BySanya Jain
Feb 17, 2025 07:47 AM IST

An earthquake measuring 4.0 in magnitude hit New Delhi early Monday, causing residents to rush outdoors. The event sparked a wave of memes on social media. 

Delhiites were jolted awake early on Monday by an earthquake. The 4.0 magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries, but the tremors jolted meme-makers into early morning action. Within a couple of hours, social media platform X has been flooded with jokes about Delhi earthquakes and their frequency, even as many acknowledged that this particular quake felt stronger than past ones.

Delhi earthquake memes: How tremors sparked jokes on social media.
Delhi earthquake memes: How tremors sparked jokes on social media.

Take a look at 7 memes on the Delhi earthquake:

Many of the memes centred on the same idea: the difficulty of surviving in Delhi NCR with its polluted air, congested roads and frequent earthquakes.

The earthquake, with its epicentre in New Delhi, struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, said the National Center for Seismology.

An official told PTI that the epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan.

That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.

A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added. Several people on social media also said they heard a sound before the tremors.

In NCR, with its many apartments and high-rise buildings, people were seen rushing out to find open ground as the strong earthquake hit.

(Also read: Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors rock national capital, surrounding areas)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
