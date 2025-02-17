Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors rock national capital, surrounding areas

Strong earthquake tremors shook Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Monday. The tremors of magnitude 4 were felt at around 5:36 am at a depth of 5 kilometer, the national centre for seismology said. The earthquake tremors were felt in NCR regions, including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.(Representative Image/Reuters)

The quake, that struck Delhi, Noida, Indirapuram, and other NCR regions, was at a latitude of 28.59 North and longitude of 77.16 East, the NCS said.

The strong jolts also prompted residents to step out of their residential complexes across Delhi-NCR regions.

As the early morning tremors rocked the national capital region, political leaders of Delhi also took to X to confirm the quake. BJP leader Tajinder Bagga wrote, "Earthquake?", while a similar post was also put out by Congress leader Alka Lamba.

‘Scariest few minutes’

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took to X and informed that major earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the surrounding areas.

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was also quick to post on X, "I pray for safety of everyone". Similar thoughts were resounded by his colleague and caretaker CM Atishi as well.

Delhi Police also checked in on people's safety, asking residents to "dial 112" in case of any emergency during this time. "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!"

Netizens immediately took to social media, saying that they felt violent tremors, one that “forces you out of sleep”. Many others said that the quake shook their beds. People were seen expressing shock over a magnitude-4 jolt being felt in such a strong manner.

Reactions continued to pour in, with one user posting, "This is the most insane earthquake I have felt in my life," and another saying “The scariest few minutes of my life.”

Passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station told news agency ANI that it felt as if a train was running underground. "Everything was shaking," one person said. A vendor at the station said that customers started screaming as the tremors made everything shake.

"It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed," another passenger, awaiting his train, told ANI.

Last month, tremors of a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Nepal were felt in Delhi-NCR and several other northern India regions. However, no damage to any property was reported.