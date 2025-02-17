'Most insane earthquake': How people of Delhi reacted to tremors on X

People in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) area woke up to an earthquake during the early hours of Monday. At around 5:37 am, strong tremors were felt by people in Delhi NCR, reportedly for a few seconds. A user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video of a ceiling fan shaking due to earthquake in Delhi. (X/@Navneet_K_Singh)

The National Centre for Seismology also confirmed the quake through a post on X.

How people reacted

People were quick to take it to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to share their experience of waking up to such strong tremors which caught them unawares.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tajinder Bagga posted a single word message on X, inquiring if others felt the tremors too. “Earthquake?” he asked. To which, people replied in affirmation.

Congress leader Alka Lamba also had a similar reaction. On her X account, she posted “Earthquake…” and got several “yes” replies.

Another BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala posted, “Major Earthquake Tremors felt! Oh”

Apart from political leaders, other residents also shared their reactions on X.

A user said that while her alarm couldn’t wake her up, the earthquake did the job. “What my alarm couldn’t do a very strong but short earthquake did. I woke up and ran to save my life….,” she posted.

Another user called the earthquake the “most insane” one they have ever experiences.

Another one said that the earthquake forced her out of the bed while calling it “massive”. “You know it's a massive one when it forces you out of your sleep and out of bed,” the user posted.

One of the users said that their entire society was up after “very strong” earthquake in Delhi that they experienced for “a couple of seconds”.

Another user called the earthquake short but violent. “A short but violent earthquake just woke me up… Delhi … anyone else awake and felt that?” the user posted.

One user shared a video of a ceiling fan shaking and captioned the post “Earthquake in Delhi NCR”.