Delhi eatery serves cheesy momos in a kulhad, video divides netizens. Watch

“Momos khaane chale?”, is probably one of the most-used phrases in Delhi. The city and its love for this snack that it has made its own is widely known. This video posted on Instagram, however, probably took that love for momos to another level. This specific eatery in Delhi serves the regular cheesy momos but bakes them in a kulhad which is basically an earthen tumbler.

Kulhad chai is quite a common sight but momos in them is a rather new idea and not very easily digestible by netizens. Posted as an Instagram Reels video by food blogger Hardik Malik, this video shows how these momos are prepared before popping them into the oven till the cheese bubbles. The person making the momos, began with making a marinade of sorts with some chopped capsicum, onion and sweet corn pellets. Then, he added two kinds of sauces with a generous amount of mayonnaise and other seasonings.

Lastly, he added the pre-made momos to this mixture and put spoonfuls of it in a kulhad and finished it off with a satisfying amount of cheese on top. In the caption of this video, the blogger mentions that the name of the eatery serving this unique dish is Rabbit Lee Cafe and it is located in Krishna Nagar.

Posted around five days ago on the social networking app, this video has gone on to receive more than 1.2 lakh likes and several comments from netizens who were definitely divided in their views.

While many turned to the comments section to express their disapproval of mixing the concept of kulhad and momos together, there were some who also supported this unique idea. “That looks classic!”, commented an Instagram user. Yet another supported it by posting, “This looks amazing,” followed by some heart emojis.

