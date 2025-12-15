Delhi employer's obituary-style post for star employee divides internet: 'Rest in promotion'

A Delhi based restaurant found itself at the centre of an online debate after it shared an unusual employee of the month announcement that many viewers initially mistook for an obituary. A Delhi restaurant sparked online debate after an obituary style Employee of the Month post went viral, drawing both praise for creativity and criticism for its confusing design.(Instagram/wongdhencafe)

Wongdhen Cafe posted a congratulatory graphic on Instagram announcing Abhishek as Employee of the Month, but the design featured a floral border, doves and a sky themed background that closely resembled a memorial poster.

Take a look here at the post:

The post quickly gained traction on Instagram before making its way to X, where users began sharing mixed reactions. While some appreciated the unconventional approach, others said the visual language was confusing and unsettling at first glance.

Mixed reactions on social media

As the image circulated online, reactions poured in from users with sharply divided views. Some praised the cafe for thinking differently, while others admitted the design made them pause in alarm. One user wrote, “who appreciate their employees like this.” Another commented, “They used the worst background for this post. I thought he had passed away.” A third reaction read, “Rest in promotion.”

At the same time, several users welcomed the humour and originality behind the idea. “I love their marketing style,” one user said, while another added, “I found this unique.”

Follow up post adds to the humour

As the discussion continued, Wongdhen Cafe shared another post to carry the joke forward. This time, the cafe uploaded a mock announcement styled as a formal notice, claiming that its marketing employee had been fired after the earlier post went viral. The caption later clarified that the announcement was merely a prank.

Check out the post here:

Cafe owner explains the intent

Speaking with HT.com, Wongdhen Cafe owner Rinchen Wongdhen said the idea was discussed internally and approved by everyone involved. “Our employee Abhishek was fully aware of and involved in the idea from the very beginning. He has been with us for over eight years and is an integral part of the Wongdhen team,” he said.

Explaining the creative choice, Wongdhen added, “The concept was discussed internally and approached in a light hearted, creative manner. We were conscious that conventional posts often see limited engagement, so we deliberately chose a different creative theme and tone to encourage interaction and conversation.”

He further clarified that the follow up post about the marketing team was meant purely in jest. “It was intended to be congratulatory and humorous, not serious or negative. The majority of our audience engaged with the content positively and enjoyed the humour, though we understand that a small section of viewers may have interpreted it differently.”