Delhi man left red-faced after taking tourist around city: ‘He had trouble breathing’

A man from Delhi took to Reddit to share his experience of showing a foreign tourist around the city, admitting that the encounter left him feeling ashamed. In a long rant on Reddit, the man said that he was hosting a foreigner at his house as his first guest through CouchSurfing guest, a homestay service by which travellers can request free short-term stays with people around the world. A man from Delhi expressed shame on Reddit after hosting a foreign tourist, citing pollution and poor infrastructure. (Representational)

"Today, I hosted my first Couchsurfing guest, a foreign tourist. I took him to Chandni Chowk, Red Fort, and Jama Masjid and India Gate thinking he’d enjoy the experience. But instead of feeling happy, I felt embarrassed," he wrote.

He then described the poor state of infrastructure and cleanliness as he took his guest around to show the historical landmarks in the national capital. "The streets were too crowded with poor management, and there was garbage everywhere—plastic bags, wrappers, and waste just flying around," he said.

‘We’ve all just accepted this'

He added that his guest had trouble breathing due to the pollution. "The air was so polluted that my guest was having trouble breathing. He was literally feeling that there is something stucked in his throat. But I was completely fine. Not because the air was clean, but because I’m just used to it. And that made me realize something—we’ve all just accepted this," he wrote.

"I'm living in Delhi since my birth, but today, I saw it differently. It’s like I was looking at my own city through a tourist’s eyes for the first time. And honestly, it didn’t feel good," he added.

His post sparked a discussion, with many users relating to his sentiments and sharing their own experiences of feeling embarrassed. "Lack of civic sense in people is the main problem. Secondary will be lack of dustbins at proper intervals. But no matter how many dustbins are there , people will throw garbage everywhere. I have seen them throwing at the bench in park even though dustbin was just beside the bench," opined one user.

Another narrated a similar experience they had with their guests. "I took my women clients from Netherland to Taj Mahal. And the amount of creepy dudes who came to them asking for a picture made me embarrassed. One of them came to me requesting to convince them," they said.