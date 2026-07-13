Delhi man’s ‘overpriced Limca’ rant backfires as internet defends hill shopkeepers

After hearing the price, Ravi pointed out that the same bottle is sold for ₹35 or 40 in Delhi.

In the same video, he was heard asking the shopkeepers how much the Limca costs. “ ₹50,” replied one of them — a young girl dressed in a pink pullover.

The Delhi-based creator slammed the shopkeepers for charging ₹50 for a bottle of Limca that retails for ₹35 in the plains. “Bhaiji ye hume loot rahe hain (They are looting us),” he was heard saying in the video.

Although he did not specify the location, his later Instagram posts show him vacationing in Manali .

A Delhi-based content creator tried to turn public opinion against shopkeepers in a mountain town for overcharging him for a bottle of Limca — only for his Instagram video to backfire. Content creator Ravi shared an Instagram video where he filmed a pair of women shopkeepers minding what appears to be a small kirana store in a hill station.

At this, the other shopkeeper — an older woman — pointed out that the Limca costs more due to higher transportation costs in the mountains.

“Par aap galat kar rahe ho ye,” Ravi retorted, refusing to buy this argument. He also highlighted how he has 7 lakh social media followers and would make this video famous.

The women were heard asking him to stop filming, which he refused to do. They also objected to his choice of the word “loot”, pointing out that paying ₹10-15 extra would not bankrupt him.

How the video backfired If the content creator’s wish was to turn public opinion against the Manali shopkeepers, it backfired. On Instagram, where his video has collected over 400 comments, many people sided with the shopkeepers and said that logistical challenges in hilly areas justified the higher cost.

“Bro next time you should go with them to bring all the stuff then you will know why they are asking 10 rupees extra,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Bhai toh apni Dilli me hi jakr lele, pahad tumhe Limca mil gaee wahi badi baat h, chup chaap le or jaa (Bro you should stay in Delhi and buy. It’s a big deal that you even managed to find Limca in the mountains),” another noted.

The video was also reposted on X with the caption: “They are tourists. They want food and beverages in the mountains, but if someone charges just ₹10–15 extra due to transportation costs, they start making videos to shame the local vendors and post them on social media.”