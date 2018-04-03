Haldwani man enters Limca Book for making cash deposits in series

A distributor of FMCG products and spices in Haldwani, Pramod Kumar Aggarwal ‘Goldie’ has entered the Limca Book of Records for making 3,000 entries or deposits in his bank account between December 29, 2016, the day he opened the account and May 24, 2017.

The unique thing about Aggarwal’s deposits is that he has deposited money in the bank account in a special series such as Rs 111, 1111, 11111, 222, 2222, 22222, 333, 3333, 33333 and so on. The withdrawals, if any, have also been made in the same series of numbers. He said he has deposited Rs 40 lakh in one bank account to achieve the feat.

Aggarwal is famous for numismatics and has a collection of celebrity autographs and photographs.

Elaborating on the achievement, he said that once he had been browsing through the Limca Book of Records when he saw the entry of Sudhir Kumar Pandya of Bhopal (MP), who had made a record by depositing money in his bank account in a series of 111, 1111, 222 and so on between 1991 and 2003 making 2,772 entries.

“I thought I can break the record and took it up as a challenge,” said Aggarwal, who opened the bank account in the SBI branch at Mukhani, Haldwani in December 2016 and started depositing money in cash on daily basis. “At first, the bank officers went into a tizzy seeing me deposit cash in a series, but later they turned cooperative and encouraged me in breaking the record,” he added.

Aggarwal sent the documents related to the feat to the Limca Book of Records, which examined them and sent a certificate of acknowledgment to him.

With the Limca book of records in his kitty, Aggarwal says that he is now vying for entering the Guinness Book of Records and would keep depositing cash in the same account in the series numbers.

The office of the Limca Book of Records office confirmed that Aggarwal has broken the record.

Aggarwal says that he has been a collector of coins, paper money, autographs and photographs since he completed his high school in Nainital. He was always impressed by the currency notes, coins and autographs and made it his hobby to become a collector. He now has many achievements to his credit including entry in the India Book of records for having a collection of 37 misprinted currency notes, collection of notes worth Rs 202,783 with last serial number as 420, collection of 355 bank notes with signatures of 17 Governors of the Reserve Bank of India. He also has a collection of 870 notes from year 1900 to 2018. He also has a collection of 282 star series notes that are replacement notes for the notes that have been destroyed.