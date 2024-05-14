 Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days, steals jewellery worth lakhs from passengers | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days, steals jewellery worth lakhs from passengers

PTI |
May 14, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Delhi man Rajesh Kapoor took premium domestic flights such as Air India and Vistara to cities like Delhi, Chandigarh and Hyderabad, the police said.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuables from handbags of co-passengers on various flights, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Delhi man Rajesh Kapoor was arrested after the police analysed CCTV footage from airports. (Representational imge/Unsplash)
Delhi man Rajesh Kapoor was arrested after the police analysed CCTV footage from airports. (Representational imge/Unsplash)

The accused, Rajesh Kapoor, took at least 200 flights and travelled for more than 110 days during the past year to commit thefts, the police said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

At a press conference at the IGI airport in Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said Kapoor had been arrested from Paharganj, where he allegedly kept the stolen jewellery.

He was planning to sell them to Sharad Jain, 46, who has also been arrested from Karol Bagh, she said.

Rangnani said two separate cases of thefts were reported on separate flights in the past three months, after which a dedicated team from IGI Airport was formed to nab the culprits.

On April 11, a passenger lost her jewellery worth 7 lakh while travelling from Hyderabad to Delhi. Another theft was reported on February 2, where a passenger had lost jewellery items worth 20 lakh while he was travelling from Amritsar to Delhi.

Rangnani said that during investigations, CCTV footage from Delhi and Amritsar airports and the flight manifests were analysed.

A suspect was shortlisted as he was seen on both flights on which theft incidents were reported, she said.

The officer said the phone number of the suspected passenger was obtained from the airlines concerned, but he had provided a fake number at the time of booking.

After technical surveillance, Kapoor's original phone number was traced and he was caught.

On sustained interrogation, he confessed to being involved in five such cases, including one in Hyderabad, the police said.

He disclosed that he spent most of the cash on online and offline gambling.

Kapoor was found involved in 11 cases of theft, gambling and criminal breach of trust, out of which five cases were of airport.

Another police officer said Kapoor would target vulnerable passengers, particularly elderly women travelling internationally.

"Recognising the tendency of such passengers to carry valuables in their handbags, he strategically travelled in premium domestic flights, notably Air India and Vistara, bound for destinations like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad," the officer said.

The officer said exploiting the chaos of boarding, he would secretly rifle through overhead cabins, carefully assessing and stealing valuables from unsuspecting victims' handbags while passengers settled into their seats.

On several occasions, after zeroing in on its target, he even got his seat changed from the airline to sit near the target, he said.

His method, carefully timed to coincide with the distractions inherent in the boarding process, allowed him to operate undetected.

To further evade detection, Kapoor employed a deceptive tactic - booking tickets under his dead brother's name - to shield his identity from both airlines and law enforcement agencies.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days, steals jewellery worth lakhs from passengers

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On