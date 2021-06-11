Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral

Delhi Metro often tweets witty and creative advisory posts that leave people amused. Every now and then, their posts also create a buzz online. Their recent share is no different. A reply shared by the handle while answering a Twitter user’s question has left many laughing out loud.

It all started with a post by a Twitter user who tagged Delhi Metro and asked about the schedule of the metro during the weekend. The tweet, written in Hindi, when translated reads, “Will Metro run on weekend or will it stay closed? Please let me know as I have to meet my girlfriend. If I don’t, then we will surely breakup. Thank you.”

Delhi Metro, in turn, took this as an opportunity to show their funny side and shared a hilarious reply. They gave a twist to the famous dialogue Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi, from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, while replying.

Take a look at the Twitter conversation here:

मेट्रो चालू है मेरे दोस्त I जा जी ले अपनी ज़िन्दगी I pic.twitter.com/BRJNzT2Wap — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 11, 2021

What are your thoughts on Delhi Metro’s reply to the Twitter user? Did it make you chuckle too?

