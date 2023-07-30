Delhi Police’s advisory on conjunctivitis has a ‘Kala Chashma’ twist

India is currently seeing a surge in cases of acute conjunctivitis or eye flu. It is caused by various factors, such as allergies or infections, resulting in inflammation of the conjunctiva that covers the white part of the eyeball. The incessant rain, humid conditions, and waterlogging are providing the ideal conditions for the infection to spread, leading to an increase in the number of cases. Various state governments and medical bodies are sharing important guidelines to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. Now, Delhi Police, too, shared a very important advisory related to conjunctivitis, but it has a Bollywood twist. The police department used the viral Kala Chashma song to drive home a message about conjunctivitis.

Delhi Police shared this graphic on conjunctivitis on Instagram. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

“Please wear glasses to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. Get well soon!” wrote Delhi Police while sharing a graphic on Instagram. The graphic shows an animation of ‘Kala Chashma’ as the text on the screen appears. It reads: “To all those suffering from conjunctivitis, ‘Tennu kala chashma jachda ae, jachda ae tere mukhde pe’.”

Take a look at the advisory shared by Delhi Police on conjunctivitis below:

Since being shared two hours ago, the post garnered a lot of attention online. It has accumulated over 1,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even shared their thoughts after going through the graphic in the comments section.

How are people reacting to the Delhi Police’s post on conjunctivitis?

An Instagram user shared, “Hats Off to the creator.” “Who is saying that it spreads through eye contact,” added another. A third posted, “Memes apart, everyone please have a good medical eye -check up. Care for your eyes. And keep enjoying memes.” “Sir, chashma is for the patient so that light tez na lage (shades are for patients so that light doesn’t affect them). Conjunctivitis spread through hands,” wrote a fourth. Many even dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section.

