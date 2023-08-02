Delhi’s Barbie cake trend is a sugary sensation!

Stepping out to watch the Barbie movie while dressed in varied shades of pink is a passe for Delhiites now. The new in thing? Bring the whimsical pink wonderland to parties, too! Topping all these shenanigans are the cakes based on Barbie themes that have become a fave among many. Embracing the charm of the popular doll, these sugary delights have taken the city by storm and are having a pink-tastic affair with foodies in NCR. Barbie-themed cakes have recently gained popularity among foodies aged 18-30.

Home bakers have also hopped onto the bandwagon with #ComeOnBarbieLetsGoBake to add blush to the celebrations of their clientele. One among those at the receiving end is Jiya Malhotra, a homemaker in Greater Kailash, who shares, “When I thought of celebrating my 30th birthday on July 29, I decided to have a theme party that makes me feel younger. Since I had watched this movie just a few days before my birthday, I realised how the celebration of life should have no age! This is why I chose to have a Barbie themed party, and of course there’s no party without a cake so that had to fit in too. I called up a baker in south Delhi, and came to know they are offering a variety in this theme since I’m not the only one who expressed desire for a Barbie cake! In fact, this baker had seven other orders on the same theme, on the day of my birthday.”

Sara Taneja, a baker from Malviya Nagar has baked 24 cakes ever since the release of the movie, Barbie (on July 21).

Malhotra ordered the cake from a bakery in Malviya Nagar. It’s owner, Sara Taneja, shares, “The demand of Barbie cakes had previously been there for kids’ birthday parties. But now, since the movie’s craze has shot up, we are receiving a lot of orders from 18 to 30-year-olds who are specifically ordering these for their celebrations. I personally feel elated as it’s like reliving our childhood memories all over again! From full-fledged Barbie cakes to those matching with dresses in the movie, to just keeping the colour-code pink, I have baked more than 24 cakes ever since the Barbie cake set in.

Rose Sinha, a marketeer from Karol Bagh, ordered a Barbie cake for her bachelorette to reminisce her childhood memories.

It’s true that those who loved playing with Barbie dolls are getting a candy pink theme cake as a revival of their rosy childhood memories. “This doll and the movie hold a special place for me, so when I got a chance to organise my bachelorette party, I thought no other theme will be more perfect than Barbie,” shares Rose Sinha, a marketeer based in Karol Bagh, adding, “For the same, I got a cake baked, but I was specific that it has to match my dress!”

Jiya Malhotra, a homemaker from GK, celebrated her 30th birthday with a Barbie-themed party.

Ranjana Yadav, a baker from sector 22, Gurugram, adds, “I’m receiving almost 10-12 orders a day demanding a cake representing the pink wonderland of Barbie... Personally, I’ve never been a fan of the girly-themed cakes as it creates a gender stereotype. But now, since the Barbie trend is in full swing, I couldn’t help but be a part of it in a positive way.”

Author tweets @maishascribbles

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON