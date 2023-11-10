Delhi-NCR blessed with rain amid rising air pollution, X reacts

For the past few days, Delhi-NCR has been facing dangerous levels of air pollution that has been affecting people's health. However, thankfully, the national captial and its surrounding regions received rainfall on Thursday night and Friday morning, giving much respite to citizens. New Delhi: People move on the Kartavya Path after overnight rain, in New Delhi, (PTI)

As the pollution levels lowered and the weather turned chilly due to the rain, netizens have taken over social media to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about the Delhi-NCR rain:

This is what the Kartavya Path looked like in the morning.

Another X user shared a picture of a clear skyline of Delhi.

'Nature finally comes and saves us,' said a third.

A fourth even thanked the 'rain Gods.'

Check out what others are saying.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre predicted rainfall in Delhi and NCR, Sohana, Rewari, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Bijnaur, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor and Amroha on Friday morning. As per the Central Pollution Control Board the AQI of Delhi and adjoining areas improved a bit.

