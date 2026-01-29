'Delivering pizza isn’t shameful': Woman faces backlash for mocking ex-schoolmate in viral video

A viral video showing a woman mocking her former schoolmate for working as a pizza delivery executive has triggered sharp criticism online, with many condemning her for her behaviour. Many users expressed support for the delivery executive. (X/@SaffronChargers)

The clip, recorded on a public road, shows the man sitting on his delivery bike while the woman films him on her phone. Laughing, she questions his current job, pointing out that he once shared motivational messages during their school days.

At one point, she also introduces him to the camera and mentions his age, repeatedly highlighting that he now works for a pizza chain. She asks him how he feels about his job and whether he remembers school. The man responds politely, smiling and saying he remembers a lot. He does not appear angry or defensive and remains calm throughout the exchange. The video ends with the woman laughing again and saying she plans to send the clip to others.

The clip was later shared on X by another user with the caption, “She laughed but didn’t think for a second: Boys’ life isn’t easy. Sometimes responsibilities come before age. Dreams get buried. Self-respect gets tested. Delivering pizza isn’t shameful. Mocking someone’s struggle is. Being a boy is not easy.”