'Delivering pizza isn’t shameful': Woman faces backlash for mocking ex-schoolmate in viral video
In the video, the woman questions his former schoolmate's current job, pointing out that he once shared motivational messages during their school days.
A viral video showing a woman mocking her former schoolmate for working as a pizza delivery executive has triggered sharp criticism online, with many condemning her for her behaviour.
The clip, recorded on a public road, shows the man sitting on his delivery bike while the woman films him on her phone. Laughing, she questions his current job, pointing out that he once shared motivational messages during their school days.
At one point, she also introduces him to the camera and mentions his age, repeatedly highlighting that he now works for a pizza chain. She asks him how he feels about his job and whether he remembers school. The man responds politely, smiling and saying he remembers a lot. He does not appear angry or defensive and remains calm throughout the exchange. The video ends with the woman laughing again and saying she plans to send the clip to others.
The clip was later shared on X by another user with the caption, “She laughed but didn’t think for a second: Boys’ life isn’t easy. Sometimes responsibilities come before age. Dreams get buried. Self-respect gets tested. Delivering pizza isn’t shameful. Mocking someone’s struggle is. Being a boy is not easy.”
How did social media react?
The post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions and comments online. Many users expressed support for the delivery executive and condemned the woman’s behaviour. Several users also pointed out that honest work should never be a source of shame.
“There is dignity in every job. What’s shameful is humiliating someone for content,” one user wrote.
“He’s a hero! Whoever you are. You’re a real hero!! You’re working hard! You’re working honestly. Earning for yourself. Not being a burden on anyone. No work is less. Or more. True hero. You have my respect,” commented another.
“She failed as a friend, as a human, as a woman,” wrote a third user.
“He is a superstar! Hustling and one day he will leave everyone behind,” expressed another.
“Making money honestly is never embarrassing. Publicly mocking someone is,” remarked one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She covers viral news, social media trends and the internet’s most talked about moments.