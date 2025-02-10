Dhruv Rathee calls out Ranveer Allahbadia's crass jokes on Samay Raina show, but says ‘ban is not solution’

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has spoken out against the viral video showing crude remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent. Dhruv Rathee called the use of vulgar language to promote "dank" comedy "pure nonsense".(Instagram/dhruvrathee)

Allahbadia's 'jokes' triggered a massive wave of backlash on social media with Mumbai Police registering the complaint against the shows' creators and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling for action against them.

Dhruv Rathee joined the debate and called the use of vulgar language to promote "dank" comedy "pure nonsense". "I’ve always been strongly against abusive and vulgar language. In the 1000+ videos, shorts and reels that I have made, you won’t find a single abusive word for anyone. What is being done today in the name of dank comedy is pure nonsense. The only purpose is to shock and disgust audiences for views, which is having a disastrous impact on the moral development of our youth," he said.

Take a look at the full post here:

However, Rathee did not agree with calls to ban shows or censor online content. "Calling for any government bans for this is not the solution as it may usher in a harsh censorship regime. Instead, we need to pressurise content creators to make better content. Shows like India’s Got Latent have the same impact on moral decay of society as films like Animal and they need to be called out for it in strong words," he added.

The post came hours after Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology, calling his comments on the show a "lapse of judgment". "My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here to apologise. I personally had a lapse in judgement," he said in a minute-long video message.

Interestingly, Dhruv Rathee was one of the earliest guests on Ranveer Allahbadia's popular podcast 'The Ranveer Show' in 2021.

