Did a Russian man really dump a Porsche in the trash? No, here’s the truth

Pictures of a beribboned Porsche sitting inside a dumpster in Russia were widely shared online with claims that an angry husband had dumped the luxury car after a tiff with his wife. If you find it hard to believe that a man would throw away a super-expensive Porsche over a trivial matter - congratulations! You are absolutely right. Pictures of a Porsche in a dumpster went viral on Russian social media(Telegram)

In fact, the truth in this case is much simpler. As is often the case with such over-the-top spectacles, this one was nothing more than a social media stunt designed to grab attention.

Here’s what happened

A few days ago, photos of a Porsche Macan sitting in a dumpster began to circulate on Russian social media. The Porsche was found dumped in the city of Mytishchi in Russia’s Moscow region.

Pictures show that the Porsche was missing its headlights and had a giant red bow tied on top.

Several local media outlets like pravilamag.ru reported that the car was a Valentine’s Day gift from a husband to his wife. They said that the husband had purchased the “beaten” Porsche for 3 million rubles and planned to fix it up so he could give it to his wife on February 14.

However, his wife did not appreciate the gift. Enraged by her refusal, the husband allegedly used a forklift to dump the luxury car into a dumpster.

The truth

A Porsche was actually found inside a dumpster in Mytishchi and quickly became a local attraction last week. However, the husband-wife story was quickly proven to be false.

According to a Telegram channel dedicated to Mytishchi news, the car was used by bloggers to film a video.

“According to our information, the story that has spread across the Internet is a fabrication. The Porsche was used by bloggers to film a video," the channel’s message on Telegram read.

Moscow’s TG Channel later reported that the people who threw the Porsche could be fined for violating waste management rules. As of yesterday, the car had disappeared from the dumpster.