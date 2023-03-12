Did you know that this railway station in India resembles a chessboard? Railway Ministry shares pic

Several architectures from historical periods are major tourist attractions. Though, their condition might have deteriorated over time, many places never ceases to enchant people with its elegance. Charbagh, one of North India's largest railway stations, is also an architectural and historical attraction in Lucknow. Recently, the Ministry of Railways shared an interesting fact about this station, and it has caught the attention of many people.

"Did you know? In the city of Nawabs, the Lucknow railway station, located at Charbagh, is a stunning architectural wonder that looks like a chessboard from above," wrote the Twitter account of Ministry of Railways. They also shared the image of the railway station. The station's domes and pillars give the impression of chess pieces.

Take a look at the post here:

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Are the tourists Taken atop to show this view? Or is it like we land there, and we see nothing on ground?" Another person added, "Wow!! The architectural design of Charbagh railway station in Lucknow is truly remarkable! The resemblance to a chessboard and chess pieces is both creative and impressive, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in unique architecture and Chess." A third person reacted using a heart.