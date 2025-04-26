'Digital snaan’ for Fernando Alonso in Haridwar leaves internet in splits. Watch

A viral video showed a man giving a "digital snaan" to a picture of racing legend Fernando Alonso in Haridwar to wish him luck ahead of his upcoming races. A recent viral video shows a man performing a digital snaan for Fernando Alonso.(Instagram/deegees11)

Deepak Goel, a social media creator shared a video on Instagram showing him giving a “digital snaan” to a photograph of Alonso. In the clip, Goel can be seen standing by the Ganga river holding Alonso's photo in his hand, explaining that an Indian F1 fan had requested the digital snaan.

"Fernando Alonso of Spain getting digital snan (digital bath) at Haridwar. The request was made by Bhavya from Madhya Pradesh. Digi snan is a free service," his caption read.

Goel then proceeded to dip the photo into the holy water several times to offer prayers for the two-time world champion.

Take a look at the video here:

Similar videos of "digital snaans" first went viral during the Maha Kumbh Mela, where Goel started offering virtual snaans to people’s photos at their request after they were unable to come to Prayagraj for the holy snaan. The quirky service, he explained, is completely free and has quickly earned him a large following across social media.

After the video went viral, fans joked in the comments that Alonso now has "Ganga ka ashirwaad" on his side. Other even started suggesting similar snaans for other racing drivers.

"Please do one for my boy Nikita Mazepin and Nicholas Latifi. I think Lewis Hamilton also needs a snan at this point," wrote one user.

Another joked, "Fernando Alonso does not need to see this."

"It’s a hard copy print put in water, so it’s not a digital snaan. For that, you need to put your phone in water," a third user joked.