'Dirty, chaotic and unsafe': Indian traveller shares 'reality of Europe', internet divided

In the video, Singh highlights issues such as visibly dirty public spaces, overcrowding, and concerns about safety in certain areas. “Europe is undeniably beautiful. The architecture, the history, the charm, you can’t take that away,” Singh wrote in the caption. “But traveling here right now feels… complicated. Beyond the postcard-perfect streets, there’s visible neglect in many cities. Areas that once felt pristine now feel dirty, chaotic, and at times unsafe,” he added.

An Indian travel vlogger’s candid take on Europe has sparked a discussion online after he shared a video highlighting what he called the less glamorous side of popular European cities. After months of planning and saving for what he described as a “dream Europe trip”, travel vlogger Prateek Singh took to Instagram to show scenes that contrast sharply with the postcard-perfect images often seen on social media.

Singh also questioned whether the effort required to travel to Europe matches the experience on the ground. Referring to the rigorous Schengen Area visa process, Singh listed the extensive documentation involved - from bank statements and cover letters to hotel bookings and insurance. “You go through all of this, hoping for a smooth, enriching experience. And then you ask yourself: was it worth it?” he wrote.

At the same time, Singh clarified that his post was not meant to dismiss Europe or its culture. He acknowledged that the continent remains rich in history, art and natural beauty. He said he enjoyed museums, historic cities and scenic locations, but urged travellers to experience destinations with open eyes rather than through idealised fantasies shaped by reels and films.

Social media reactions The video quickly drew mixed reactions from viewers. One user agreed strongly, commenting, “Bang on! Someone needs to ring the bell and open eyes! We have fantasised Europe through Bollywood. Travel makes you humble and grow.”

Another commenter compared destinations, writing, “Definitely agree with you! Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam are 10x better to travel for various experiences and for better value for money.”

However, others pushed back against Singh’s observations. “I have been to Europe thrice in the last 3 years and this isn’t true for every place. It also depends on the season and time you choose to visit. You have gone during a busy party time. So to brand them this way on just your experience wouldn’t be entirely right thing because this isn’t how many others experience it,” one user said.

Another noted that judging countries based only on busy tourist areas and capital cities gives a skewed picture. “It’s half baked info. Ofcourse the tourists places are very dirty, but can we generalise the beauty of a country by only capital cities, that too based on tourist areas?” the user wrote.