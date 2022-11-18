Woman uses ASL to sign song lyrics for children at Disney concert. Watch

Disney is known to bring magic into the lives of people. Many people love to experience a fairy tail at Disney parks, and they just can't seem to get enough of it. However, this same experience for children with special needs can be different at times. So to give an equally exciting experience to deaf children, an interpreter working at Disney did her best to sign the songs for the children.

In a video shared by Instagram page @Majically and initially uploaded by user @asl4tuesday you can see a woman signing the songs for the children. The woman is standing on a stage in front of a crowd and is signing the songs excitedly.

The post's caption wrote, "Thank you for bringing the Disney magic to all the kiddos who might be hard of hearing."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being shared, the clip has been liked 1600 times and has several comments.

One person in the comments wrote, "Inclusiveness is always an act of kindness. Love it." A second person added, "Even if you are not proficient in ASL(like myself), you can just feel it. Great job!" A third person wrote, "Angels walk amongst us." "So beautiful," added a fourth.

