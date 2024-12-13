Menu Explore
Disturbing footage: Teacher throws 11-year-old across room after allegedly making ‘sexual remarks’ about his mom

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 13, 2024 08:28 AM IST

A 11-year-old confronted his school’s football coach, who grabbed the kid after a heated argument and threw him to the ground. The educator has since resigned.

A video of a teacher grabbing a student by the collar and throwing him onto the ground has shocked people across social media. Reportedly, the incident took place in a school in the US where the educator threw the 11-year-old.

A teacher threw a kid when the 11-year-old reportedly confronted the educator. (Screengrab)
A teacher threw a kid when the 11-year-old reportedly confronted the educator. (Screengrab)

“The Georgia sixth-grader was grabbed by his teacher inside a classroom at DeRenne Middle School on Dec. 6, 2024,” the New York Post wrote while sharing the video, which has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: 'I bet all the boys fancy me': Teacher sends naked videos of herself to 15-year-old boy

According to the outlet, the student confronted the teacher just before being attacked. He did so after the man allegedly made “sexual remarks” about the student's mother.

“I was told that he had a share of words that were inappropriate to TJ and that he had made some remarks about me and my son was unhappy with it,” Che’Nelle Russell, the kid's mother, told WTOC.

A divided social media:

“Absolutely unacceptable. Sadly, This abuse isn’t new, the only difference is that now everyone has a smartphone to capture these events. Thankfully!” wrote an Instagram user. On the other hand, one person took the teacher’s side and added, “Kids have no respect. They think they can just mouth off. Older folk also need to check their emotions.” This stark division in social media reactions is a clear reflection of the controversy surrounding this incident.

Also Read: 26-year-old teacher ‘deliberately wore’ revealing clothes to have sex with 16-year-old: Report

While some social media users showed support for the kids, others were quick to claim that it was the preteen’s fault. A few also walked on neutral ground, sharing that this kind of incident at a school is scary.

Did the mom file a lawsuit?

Despite the absence of a police complaint or a lawsuit, according to Savannah Morning News, Russell wants to see action taken against Elder as his resignation didn't sit well with her.

“He needs to be placed in jail. He hurt my boy. I’m heartbroken because I wouldn’t do that to my child. His father wouldn’t do that to him. So for him to take the initiative to do that is sickening,” she told the outlet.

Earlier this year, a screenshot of a conversation between a class 8 student and his teacher went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The conversation, which was about the student's workout routine, was perceived by many as inappropriate. This incident prompted people to question the teacher and accuse them of crossing the line with a student.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
