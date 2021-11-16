Home / Trending / Diver captures rare shrimp’s feeding behaviour on camera in Indonesia. Watch
The video of the rare shrimp was captured by a diver in the Lembeh Strait located in Indonesia
The image shows the rare shrimp.(Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The underwater world is mesmerising and often different videos shared online perfectly show that. Those are also the clips that are absolutely incredible to watch. More often than not, people even end up watching those videos over and over again. This video of a rare shrimp is an inclusion to that list. There is a possibility you too will end up watching the clip more than once.

The video was captured by a diver in the Lembeh Strait located in Indonesia. This place is also referred to as the muck diving capital of the world.

The video opens to show a bright oranged coloured shrimp with white markings munching on its meal. The entire clip showcases the feeding behavior of the commensal shrimp.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
