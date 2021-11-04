Home / Trending / Man tweets about gifting sweets to delivery executives, post wins hearts
Man tweets about gifting sweets to delivery executives, post wins hearts

Diwali 2021: The man's tweet has won people's hearts.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:32 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Diwali, the festival of lights, is also about brightening people’s lives. Whether small or big, the gestures that showcase humanity often leave many smiling. Just like this post by Twitter user Chirag Barjatya. There is a chance that the post will leave you with a smile.

“Every delivery boy for next 4 days getting sweets from me,” he wrote in his tweet. The post is complete with an image that shows boxes of sweets stacked one above another.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 9,700 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Adorable and Inspiring. I too do something similar every year to all the domestic helps, security guard and people who came in my contact for some good reason,” wrote a Twitter user. “I saw people doing this in US during festive season. I like the way you are appreciating them. Kudos to you. Happy Diwali,” posted another. “Wonderful idea!!! An unexpected gift will get a million dollar smile worth treasuring ,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

Thursday, November 04, 2021
