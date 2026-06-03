'Do I deserve this?': Bengaluru man questions taxes after wife's ambulance gets stuck in traffic

It was later reposted by X user @sidshishoo, who connected the issue to a personal experience. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Sadly, I realised how much tax I pay when my wife, in an ambulance, was stuck outside a hospital today. Is this what I work for? No. Do I deserve this? No. I am so sick of being taken for granted every time I pay road taxes, fuel taxes and property taxes.” He also added, “I took 4 hours from Manyata Tech to Bellandur! Not a single policeman on the road to help! @blrcitytraffic”

The post was originally shared by X user @chandlerpeeing, who wrote, "In this traffic, even an ambulance won't move. This is where the top talent of the country works. Wow. A single rain makes the city come to its knees. God bless us."

For years, Bengaluru residents have complained about traffic congestion and poor infrastructure. Those concerns have once again come under the spotlight after a man shared how his wife, who was being transported in an ambulance, got stuck outside a hospital amid the city's traffic chaos. His post struck a chord with many online, prompting an outpouring of frustration over Bengaluru's infrastructure and civic challenges.

Bengaluru traffic and infrastructure woes spark reactions online The post drew a flood of reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised the city's infrastructure and governance.

"Politicians and bureaucrats in Bangalore just don't care about us. There is no incentive for them to care. Companies keep coming, people keep buying apartments, and nothing changes," wrote one user.

Another commented, "I feel the pain. Hope she is doing better now. We love the city and its people, but the infrastructure is failing us every day."

Some users argued that citizens had ignored civic issues for years. "Most people wake up only when it affects them personally. Until then, nobody cares," one person wrote.

Others expressed frustration over the lack of public action. "The top talent of this city can't spare a day to protest against poor governance. They deserve this," read one comment.

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Several users suggested leaving the city altogether, while others lamented that ordinary citizens continue to suffer despite paying high taxes.

"We pay taxes so that politicians can enjoy luxurious lives and send their children abroad, while the people funding the system are left with poor public services," one user said.