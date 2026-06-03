‘It was a harmless, dumb reel’: Indian comedian Yash Bhardwaj deported from Dubai after 47 days in detention
Standup comic Yash Bhardwaj has revealed that he was detained by authorities in Dubai for 47 days before eventually being deported to India last month.
Standup comic Yash Bhardwaj has revealed that he was detained by authorities in Dubai for 47 days before eventually being deported to India. The comedian shared the life update in an Instagram post last week, saying the experience left him emotionally drained.
What led to the detention?
Bhardwaj said his detention and deportation followed a lighthearted reel about Google Maps not working in Dubai due to conflict in the Middle East. Dubai had been caught in the crossfire of the war between the US and Iran.
The video, shared in March, led to Bhardwaj receiving a call from the police and his subsequent detention for 47 days.
“On March 19, while I was at a gig in Dubai, I got a call from Dubai Police asking me to report to the Dubai Police HQ immediately. Turns out they had an issue with a comedy reel I made about Google Maps malfunctioning in Dubai due to the current war in the region.
“It was a harmless, dumb reel - but the authorities did not find it funny. I was detained and arrested as a perceived national security threat, and I spent 47 days in a detention centre,” Bhardwaj said.
Deportation to India
After 47 days in police custody, Yash Bhardwaj was deported to India. He revealed last week that he had returned to India on May 5 and had been based in Mumbai ever since.
The formerly Dubai-based comic also spoke about the toll that the experience took on him and his family. Besides the physical and emotional setback he experienced, it also affected him financially.
“Returned to India on May 5. It wasn’t easy at all for me or my family - it drained us physically, emotionally, and to some extent, financially,” Bhardwaj said.
“I’m back on track now, and thankfully, so is my family. Mumbai has been kind to me, and I got back on stage much sooner than I expected,” he added.
What’s next for Yash Bhardwaj?
The comedian is planning to visit Bengaluru — the city where he first fell in love with standup comedy nearly two decades ago.
“I’m off to Bangalore for a few weeks - the city where my love for the stage actually began 16 years ago - to kick off a new chapter in my life,” he said in his Instagram post.
(Also read: 73-year-old Harjit Kaur deported to India by ICE, not allowed to meet family last time)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More