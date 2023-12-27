Doctor in China punches 82-year-old patient during surgery, suspended from hospital

A shocking incident of a surgeon allegedly hitting an 82-year-old patient in the head repeatedly during treatment is being probed by Chinese authorities. The incident took place in 2019 at a hospital in the southern Chinese city of Guigang, reports BBC. A video of the incident recently went viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The doctor was suspended after the video of the incident went viral. (Unsplash)

The incident reportedly took place at a hospital run by the company Aier China. The hospital told the BBC that the patient was under local anesthesia for the surgery but was unable to withstand it. During the surgery, she kept moving her head and eyeballs. She also couldn't understand the instructions given by the doctor in Mandarin since she spoke a local dialect.

Local authorities say the patient sustained bruises on her forehead.

According to the patient's son, the hospital's management apologised after the surgery and paid 500 yuan (approximately ₹5,800) in compensation. He also stated that his mother has lost vision in her left eye, though it's uncertain if the incident caused this.

What action did Aier China take?

Following the widespread circulation of the video of the incident, Aier China removed the CEO of Guiyang Hospital, reports the BBC. They also announced the suspension of the surgeon, who was the dean of the hospital, over "serious violations of the group's regulations".