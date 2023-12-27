close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Doctor in China punches 82-year-old patient during surgery, suspended from hospital

Doctor in China punches 82-year-old patient during surgery, suspended from hospital

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 27, 2023 01:54 PM IST

The incident at an ophthalmic hospital run by the company Aier China in the southern Chinese city of Guigang.

A shocking incident of a surgeon allegedly hitting an 82-year-old patient in the head repeatedly during treatment is being probed by Chinese authorities. The incident took place in 2019 at a hospital in the southern Chinese city of Guigang, reports BBC. A video of the incident recently went viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The doctor was suspended after the video of the incident went viral. (Unsplash)
The doctor was suspended after the video of the incident went viral. (Unsplash)

The incident reportedly took place at a hospital run by the company Aier China. The hospital told the BBC that the patient was under local anesthesia for the surgery but was unable to withstand it. During the surgery, she kept moving her head and eyeballs. She also couldn't understand the instructions given by the doctor in Mandarin since she spoke a local dialect.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Local authorities say the patient sustained bruises on her forehead.

According to the patient's son, the hospital's management apologised after the surgery and paid 500 yuan (approximately 5,800) in compensation. He also stated that his mother has lost vision in her left eye, though it's uncertain if the incident caused this.

What action did Aier China take?

Following the widespread circulation of the video of the incident, Aier China removed the CEO of Guiyang Hospital, reports the BBC. They also announced the suspension of the surgeon, who was the dean of the hospital, over "serious violations of the group's regulations".

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out