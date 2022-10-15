Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from woman’s eye, shares video

A woman felt really uncomfortable one day because of a persistent pain in her eye. Hence, just like most people, she decided to pay a visit to an ophthalmologist to get her eyes checked. And that is when she came to know that the reason behind her discomfort is something very unusual. Turns out, she forgot to remove her lens and ended up wearing new ones for 23 days in a row. Dr Katerina Kurteeva, who treated the woman, took to Instagram to share a video of her removing the lenses from the woman’s eye.

“A rare occasion when someone “forgot” to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic,” she wrote.

In the video, the doctor uses a cotton swab to pull out the lenses from inside the woman’s eye.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 3.1 million views. The video has also prompted people to share various reactions. A few also asked questions about the incident, and some received replies from the doctor. Just like this individual who asked, “I'm so confused how it even gets to that bruh, like she goes to sleep with them and doesn't find them there in the morning so she just puts in new ones? Forgets to take them out but thinks she has by the time she wakes up but then how wouldn't she notice her lenses aren't anywhere?.” To which, the doctor replied, “That’s exactly what happened. She simply forgot whether she removed them at night or not and put in a fresh daily contact lens in the morning. Did it for almost a month!”

“I’ve done this. Fell asleep with my contacts in. Woke up and couldn’t see, thought it fell out. Turns out it was just stuck to my eye and was blurry. I put a second pair in but still couldn’t see. That’s when I realized,” wrote an Instagram user. “I would recommend glasses to this lady, no more contacts for her,” suggested another. “The way my jaw dropped,” expressed a third.