Dog adorably wipes its mouth after drinking water. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 15, 2023 09:23 AM IST

The video captures a dog wiping its mouth after drinking water was posted on Twitter.

If you are an avid social media user, there is no doubt that you must have come across several videos of dogs. From them doing shenanigans to barking at their own reflection to even reacting upon seeing a newborn, whatever dogs do, they never fail to make us smile. Now, another dog video that is doing rounds on the Internet shows an adorable dog learning to wipe its mouth.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows the dog drinking water and later wiping its mouth. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the dog drinking water and later wiping its mouth. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The video was shared on the Twitter page @buitengebieden. The video begins to show a dog drinking water from a bowl. Just beside the bowl, there is a towel tucked on a stand. Once the dog is done drinking the water, it moves towards the towel and wipes its mouth. "Dog has learned to dry his mouth after drinking," reads the post's caption.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared a day ago ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.8 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "So well mannered." Another shared, "Who's a good boy?." A third posted, "My dog dries her mouth by pitting it against my legs... And I love her for doing that." "OMG. What a good doggy," wrote a fourth.

its viral video dog video
