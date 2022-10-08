Home / Trending / Dog and cat best friends play tug of war with each other. Watch adorable video.

Dog and cat best friends play tug of war with each other. Watch adorable video.

trending
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:10 PM IST

The dog and the cat were seen playing tug with each other.

Dog and cat were playing tug.(Instagram/@henrythecoloradodog)
Dog and cat were playing tug.(Instagram/@henrythecoloradodog)
ByVrinda Jain

Since the beginning of time, we have heard that dogs and cats cannot be friends. But that's not always the case. In fact, if you look around, there are many videos of dogs and cats living together and being best friends. Just like the friendship between Henry the dog and Baloo the cat. Henry and Baloo are two rescues who go on various adventures together. Their Instagram page is filled with their day-to-day life. Recently, the duo was seen adorably playing tug of war with each other.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @henrythecoloradodog, you can see a dog and a cat fighting over a rope. The cat tries to take the rope from one side and the dog from another. Their small act makes it look like they are playing tug of war.

Take a look at the full video of Henry and Baloo playing tug here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.3 million times. The video also has 96,000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that the video was cute. One person wrote, "That's the cutest. I'd be entertained for hours watching them." Another person said, "Absolutely adorable. I love how much these two have bonded. They are definitely special." Someone even added, "My five-month-old puppy and my younger cat play all the time. They run each other and play peek a boo; it's so cute they really love each other." Someone even said, "Aww, I love it! Pan is just as gentle with the toy as Baloo is."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat dog. instagram + 1 more
cat dog. instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out