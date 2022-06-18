Dog barks at a dried leaf that fell in the backyard. Watch hilarious video

The Internet is full of videos that show dogs reacting to everyday things. For instance, when offered food or rewarded with another toy. Such videos uplift our mood instantly and leave us chuckling for a few minutes. Just like this clip that shows a dog barking at a dried leaf that fell in the backyard.

"Charlie Brown was always highly suspicious of the first leaf to fall in our yard every year. After barking at one he was fine until the next year's first leaf," reads the caption of the video posted on Reddit. The 37-second clip shows a Spaniel named Charlie Brown barking at a leaf that fell in the backyard.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared by Reddit user MeridethLeigh a day ago. Since being posted, the video has received over 2,800 upvotes and nearly 70 comments.

"My Corgi used to bark whenever a leaf fell from a tree!" shared an individual. "My neighbour's dogs bark at falling leaves, growing grass, moving air. All of the day and all of the night. It's just great," commented another. "Well someone has to warn all of the other leaves about how they are not welcome in the yard," joked a third.

