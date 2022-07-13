Dog claims its spot on couch from another pooch in a hilarious way. Watch

We all have that one spot in our house where we love to sit. At times, when someone else sits on it, it may leave us irked and we may also ask them to move. Turns out this dog is doing the same but not in the way you would imagine. Shared on Reddit, the video of the dog has now left people chuckling.

Shared with a simple caption that reads, “That’s my spot,” the video shows how a dog takes its place from another pooch. The video opens to show two dogs lying on a couch. One of the dogs is seen chewing a toy. Within moments, a third pooch enters the scene and without any hesitation goes directly to the dog with the toy and sits on its top.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8,200 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various interesting comments.

“Of course that's their spot, if it was an unoccupied spot it'd be boring,” posted a Reddit user. “Bottom husky: Hi! You are probably wondering how I ended up this way, well it all started on the cold winter of 87,” joked another. “When it's your spot, need to remind them,” shared a third. “Dogs can be so funny at times!” expressed a fourth. “Sheldog Cooper,” wrote a fifth referencing a character from the series the Big Bang Theory who was very particular about his spot on a couch at his apartment.