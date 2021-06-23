Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Are you feeling the mid-week blues? Are you waiting desperately for the weekend which seems far away? And do you need a little bit of cheering up? Well, here are Luna and Daisy who may be able to help with all these woes. A post about these adorable dogs is bringing joy to many and will likely put a smile on your face too.

The We Rate Dogs Twitter handle has shared a tweet about these two cuties. It details about how Daisy doesn’t like car rides, so Luna comes to her rescue.

“This is Daisy and Luna. Daisy doesn’t like car rides so Luna comforts her until they both fall asleep,” says the tweet. The post is complete with two pictures of the doggos.

Check out the tweet below:

This is Daisy and Luna. Daisy doesn’t like car rides so Luna comforts her until they both fall asleep. H*ckin heartwarming. 13/10 for each pic.twitter.com/lH07PmHJWh — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 22, 2021

Posted on June 22, this share by We Rate Dogs has collected over 1.3 lakh likes and several comments.

“Wow. Humans could learn a lot from such love, compassion and devotion,” reacted a Twitter user. “Is this the most adorable thing I saw on the net today? Aye, damn straight, it is,” shared another. “I’m just a Daisy looking for her Luna,” posted a third.

Some shared more such examples of bonds between doggos:

Love this! Our Buddy likes to help our Bailey when she can’t pick a pear on her own. pic.twitter.com/Id9PBdng4t — kpetosa (@kpetosa1) June 22, 2021

My two on a long car drive. I’d only had the little white one for 3 weeks, and he clung to big sis a lot in those early days! pic.twitter.com/4O7ghDxwPZ — Stacy H (@Stacy4UK) June 22, 2021

Abby and Daphne say "we get it". Daphne is the puppy (brown) who comforts her big sister (black and white). pic.twitter.com/Y8ShsEfJRj — Ilisa Stillman (@IlisaStillman) June 22, 2021

What do you think about Daisy and Luna? Did they make you smile?

