Dog enjoys daisy sprinkler with excitement. Watch adorable pet video

Published on Sep 17, 2022 05:59 PM IST

A video showing a pooch playing with water near a daisy sprinkler was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows a pooch playing with water.(Instagram/@instagram)
ByNeha Yadav

Dogs having fun in unusual ways with utmost excitement are delightful to watch. Such videos are aplenty on the internet and they prove to be absolute mood boosters. Just like this one on Instagram. The video shows a pooch jumping and playing with excitement to chase the water coming out of the daisy sprinkler. The sprinkler looking like a flower moves back and forth as the dog enthusiastically chases the movement of the sprinkler.

The video was posted by the official Instagram account dedicating the post to a dog named Hudson. The official Instagram account in its '#WeeklyFluff' post, shared the video with the caption, “Crazy daisy.@adognamedhudson (Hudson) is an energetic and fun-loving border collie who enjoys a good flower shower.” The video shows an adorable dog of the Border Collie breed enjoying the water shower from the daisy sprinkler in an open field. The bio of the dog reads that it is a 'Border Collie adventuring around Scotland. ' It also reads that the dog is a 'tennis ball thief, pro-swimmer & all-round good boy.'

Watch the adorable video here:

The video has been posted 19 hours ago by the Instagram account dedicating the post to the dog, Hudson. The Instagram user going by the username @adognamedhudson with more than 6,000 followers frequently posts photos and videos of Hudson doing adventures, which is admired by several users. The video has amassed more than four lakh likes and several comments from Instagram users who admired the video with heart and fire emoticons.

Neha Yadav

