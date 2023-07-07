Dog finds the ‘best’ seat in the house… its cat sibling

Do you have a sibling? Then you must have been in a situation where they randomly do things just to annoy you. This video involving a cat and a dog will probably remind you of such acts by your sibling. The hilarious video shows how a dog ended up sitting on top of its cat sibling. The image shows a dog sitting on a couch. (Reddit/@avioriazdz)

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple but funny caption. “The best seat in the house,” it reads. The video opens to show a dog sitting on a couch. However, as the camera pans closer it becomes clear that there is something else to this apparently unassuming picture. Turns out, the dog is not just sitting there, it is perched on top of a cat lying on the couch.

Take a look at the hilarious cat and dog video:

Did that video leave you chuckling? Well, you’re not alone. Many took to the post’s comments section to share how the video is funny to watch. A few also shared comments imagining the dog’s or the cat’s thoughts.

Here’s how Reddit reacted to the video on a dog sitting on top of a cat:

“He's just vibin,” joked a Reddit user. “In 5 more seconds this will turn into a ‘Murder Investigation’,” joined another. “That cat looks ok with this!” suggested a third. “Kitty is only mildly annoyed,” added a fourth. “The cats in his spot, no?” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 3,900 upvotes. What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you laughing out loud?